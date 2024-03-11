Al Pacino causes confusion announcing Oscar for best picture

Al Pacino's slip-up caused confusion at the Oscars on Sunday, 11 March, as he announced the winner of best picture.

The Academy Award-winning actor, 83, was tasked with reading out who was taking home the biggest prize of the night.

He read out Oppenheimer without announcing the full list of 10 nominees first, in a move that broke away from tradition.

Pacino's questioning tone left the audience appearing to be confused.

"Best picture … uh, I have to go to the envelope for that. And I will. Here it comes. And my eyes see Oppenheimer?" he said.