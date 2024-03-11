Jamie Lee Curtis ditched Oscars early to get In-N-Out burger

Jamie Lee Curtis ducked out of the Oscars early on Sunday night (10 March) to grab a burger.

The former Academy Award winner presented the gong for Best Supporting Actress after winning last year for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

But she didn’t hang around for long, skipping the afterparty to go to In-N-Out Burger.

“Fly in, get fluffed and folded, present at the Oscars, go to In-N-Out Burger, fly away,” Curtis wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of her drive-thru dinner.