Lady Gaga has been praised for her “kind” gesture towards Liza Minnelli at the 2022 Oscars.

During Sunday night’s ceremony, the pair appeared on stage together to present the biggest award of the evening, Best Picture.

After introducing Minnelli as a “true showbusiness legend”, Gaga later helped the 76-year-old actor read her lines on the teleprompter, leaning in and saying: “I got you”.

The duo were also seen laughing and holding hands throughout their time on stage, leading to many on social media praising the heartwarming interaction.

