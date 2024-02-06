Oti Mabuse speaks for first time about baby daughter’s ‘traumatic’ birth

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has spoken for the first time about the “traumatic” birth of her first child.

The 33-year-old has revealed her baby daughter was born “very premature”, and spent six weeks in hospital, before being allowed home just before Christmas.

The professional dancer also detailed her 16-hour labour, which ended up with her baby being taken to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit ward.

Speaking on the Happy Mum Happy Baby: The Podcast, the Dancing On Ice judge told Georgina Fletcher how she was also diagnosed with sepsis during the birth.