Meet the Palestinian artist turning rubble into canvas

A Palestinian artist is turning the rubble and ruins of Gaza into a canvas, as art remains the only form of expression available.

Amal Abu al-Sabah, 26, fled to the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip after the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out. Since then, she’s spent her spare time painting on ruins left behind from Israel’s strikes.

Carrying a cardboard box of brushes and paints, she colours the debris as part of a mural she calls ‘Gaza 2024.’

“I didn’t search for areas that remained intact, on the contrary. I searched for houses that were destroyed with innocent civilians inside them, such as this house, where more than 10 bodies were pulled from under the rubble,” the artist said.