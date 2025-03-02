Paloma Faith accused Americans of “getting things wrong” in a dig at US President Donald Trump during her speech at the Brit Awards.

The singer took to the stage at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (1 March) to present the Best Dance Act Award.

The 43-year-old could not resist taking a hit at Trump, following his unprecedented clash with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House the previous evening.

Before announcing Charlie XCX had won the dance category, the singer said the world had “gone bad” and was filled with “uncertainty”, before adding: “Some people are getting wrong, thanks to the voters of America.”