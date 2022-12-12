Moment Patti LaBelle rushed off stage after bomb threat at Wisconsin concert

Patti LaBelle was rushed off stage during a concert in Wisconsin on Saturday, 10 December, after a bomb threat forced authorities to evacuate the theatre.

The singer, 78, was just a few songs into her Christmas concert at the Riverside Theater when several men quickly escorted her away.

Concertgoers at the 2,500-seat venue were also evacuated.

K9 units searched the venue but no explosive devices were found, Milwaukee police captain Warren Allen Jr said in a statement on Sunday.

