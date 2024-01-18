The Court Jester: Pauly Shore stars as Richard Simmons in biopic

Pauly Shore stars as Richard Simmons in a new trailer for the feature film The Court Jester.

The actor and comedian, 55, is set to play the fitness coach in a potential biopic that is currently in the works at the Wolper Organization.

Simmons says he has "never given permission" for a possible film about his life.

"Don’t believe everything you read. I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life," he said on X/Twitter.