Naked Attraction’s Anna Richardson taken aback by ‘biggest penis ever’

Naked Attraction presenter Anna Richardson was left flabbergasted at the size of a contestant’s penis on the dating show.

The host’s mouth was left open in shock as 36-year-old Rara, from Hertfordshire, took to the stage looking for a partner.

After the male contestants’ lower bodies were revealed, Richardson asked taxi driver Ozzy: “In all my years... is that real? I daren’t even ask, is it a grower?”

“That is literally a third leg,” Rara remarked.

