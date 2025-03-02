Penny Lancaster has told husband Rod Stewart he is never allowed near US President Donald Trump again.

The former model explained how the couple had previously attended charity events hosted by Trump, before he became president, adding “he worked the room and looked after his guests”.

But, she revealed her opinion of him had changed.

Discussing her thoughts on Loose Women on Friday (28 February), she said: “When he began to run for president and started to hearing those dangerous rhetorics, this crossed all sorts of boundaries.”

The 53-year-old said: “From that point I said, ‘Darling we are not going near him again’.”