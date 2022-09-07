Peppa Pig introduces first same-sex couple to popular children’s TV show

Children’s cartoon Peppa Pig has introduced its first same-sex couple.

The popular programme, which has been running since 2004, aired an episode on Channel 5 on Monday morning (5 September), showing Penny Polar Bear’s parents for the first time.

“I live with my mummy and my other mummy. One mummy is a doctor and one mummy cooks spaghetti. I love spaghetti,” the character says.

The episode came after another children’s TV show, Thomas & Friends, announced it is introducing its first autistic character.

