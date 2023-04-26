Peter Martin: Emmerdale and The Royle Family actor dies aged 82

Emmerdale star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82.

The TV legend was best known for playing Len Reynolds in the ITV soap, as well as Joe Carroll in beloved sitcom The Royle Family.

Martin’s death was confirmed by a friend who posted on Facebook paying tribute to his “drinking partner and fishing buddy” who he said passed away last Wednesday (19 April).

The actor was born in December 1941 in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire.

As well as TV, he was well known for his appearances in advertisements for the Jewson hardware chain in the 1980s.

