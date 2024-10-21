This is the moment Pharrell Williams’ London screening of his new Lego film Piece By Piece is disrupted by animal rights protesters.

Protesters from animal rights activist group PETA unfurled a banner reading “Pharrell: Stop Supporting Killing Animals For Fashion” during the closing night gala of the London Film Festival on Sunday night (20 October).

The group issued a statement saying they were “calling” Williams “out” for using “wild animal skins and fur” in his role as the men’s creative director of Louis Vuitton.

One protester shouted from the Royal Festival Hall balcony: “Shame on you, Pharrell. Animals are skinned alive and tortured.”

Williams, who is battling laryngitis, responded: “God bless you. Rome wasn’t built in a day and the changes that they see, they don’t happen overnight.”