Piers Morgan leg-presses two women at the gym

TalkTV presenter Piers Morgan has posted a bizarre video of himself leg-pressing two women and captioned it “Barbie-pressing”.

Last night the presenter criticised the new Barbie film on his show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, for what he said was an attempt to “reduce men to irrelevant dumbos” in reference to Ryan Gosling’s portrayal of Ken.

He followed this up with his exercise video. In the awkward clip, Morgan can be seen struggling to lift the two women as he shouts: “come on Barbies”. The two women laugh and pose in response.