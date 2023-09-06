Piers Morgan booed and jeered at National Television Awards

Broadcaster Piers Morgan appeared unfazed as his appearance at the National Television Awards on Tuesday evening was met by a number of “boos” from the audience.

The 58-year-old smiled when host Joel Dommett, 38, pointed him out in the star-studded audience. But when cameras cut to the former Good Morning Britain host, the live arena audience erupted into boos.

Posting on Twitter after the ceremony, Morgan joked: “Got mocked by a host I’ve never heard of… got booed by an audience of shrieking banshees… got beaten by Graham bloody Norton.. and now getting the first limo I can find to get the hell outta here. Thanks for a great night.”