Tearful Pink reveals she needs surgery as singer forced to cancel tour dates

Tearful Pink has recorded an “honest” message to fans as the singer revealed an injury has forced her to cancel four dates of her Summer Carnival Tour.

Sharing a video message to fans on Instagram on Saturday (23 November), Pink told fans how she had been performing with a torn bicep for the last couple of months, as well as a knee injury - both of which she needs surgery for.

Calling herself the “bionic woman” and pledging to come back “stronger than ever”, Pink said: “I’ve been in a lot of pain for many months. I am going to slow down for a minute and take care of me.”