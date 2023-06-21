Watch: Domino’s delivers pizza to Glastonbury festival-goers by jet suit

Domino’s have announced they are trialling a jet suit pizza delivery service at this year’s Glastonbury.

Hungry festival-goers can now order a pizza, which will be flown into them via jet pack.

Footage shared by Domino’s shows a delivery “flyer” dropping into the local restaurant and picking up the pizzas, before taking off and heading for the fields of Worthy Farm.

He then lands at the campsite and hands the food to those waiting on the ground.

Domino’s has partnered with Gravity Industries to be the first pizza company in the world to deliver via jet suits.