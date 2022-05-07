BBC shares first glimpse of huge Party at the Palace stage

The public have been given a first look at the 360-degree stage set for the star-studded Platinum Jubilee pop concert on 4 June.

It will take place at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace, where 22,000 people, including members of the royal family, will gather to celebrate.

The palace in the backdrop will be projected with the image of a Union Jack flag, as well as a portrait of the Queen, and lasers lighting up the London sky.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.