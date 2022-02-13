Store owner says thief stole $250K worth of Pokémon cards

A store owner says a thief stole $250K worth of Pokémon cards.

Caught on the gaming store’s surveillance cameras, the thief broke into a vacant store next door to Punch Out Gaming in Forest Lake and busted through the shared wall.

The surveillance footage then shows the thief entering the trades room and stealing numerous packs of the popular Japanese trading cards.

The store owner hopes to see the thief caught as he can’t recover the product with it being a big hit to the family-owned shop.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here