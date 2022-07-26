Lil Wayne mourns police officer who ‘saved his life’ as a child

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Lil Wayne has paid tribute to the late police officer who saved his life as a child following a suicide attempt.

Robert Hoobler died aged 65 on Friday, 22 July.

“[You] refused to let me die... RIP Uncle Bob,” Wayne said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.