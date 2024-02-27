Emma Stone reveals Poor Things scene that made her ‘want to puke’

Emma Stone has revealed eating 60 Portuguese custard tarts was more challenging than filming the sex scenes in Poor Things.

Much has been made about the sexual content in the Oscar-nominated film, but other moments proved more challenging for the Academy Award winner, who plays Bella Baxter.

When asked by a reporter if tough to play “an explicitly sexual character”, Stone suggested those scenes were actually the “easiest part”.

“Figuring out how to walk or eat 60 Portuguese tarts, which the first bite is delicious, but by the end you really want to puke... much more challenging than the nudity,” she said.