Emma Stone takes centre stage in Poor Things, the latest release from director Yorgos Lanthimos.

In what critics have touted as a potential Oscar-worthy performance, Stone stars as Bella Baxter, the experimental subject of a troubled Victorian anatomist, in the bizarre comedy which received an eight-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.

The Frankenstein-inspired tale, which has also been awarded 100 per cent on review site Rotten Tomatoes, also features Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef and Mark Ruffalo.

Poor Things is in cinemas from 12 January 2024.