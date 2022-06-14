Post Malone announces birth of daughter and engagement

Post Malone has become a father for the first time after announcing the birth of his daughter.

The musician has also celebrated his engagement, revealing to The Howard Stern Show that he popped the question.

Post Malone first shared that he was going to become a father back in May.

Details about Post Malone's daughter, when or where he proposed, or who his partner is have not been made public, as he has said he wants those close to him to make their "own decision" about the information they share.

