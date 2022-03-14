Prince Harry dons bright orange outfit in new promo video for Invictus Games

Prince Harry dressed all in orange to celebrate the lead-up to the fifth annual Invictus Games.

The Invictus Games is an international sporting event founded by the Duke of Sussex which sees wounded, injured and sick serving personnel and veterans compete in a series of athletic games.

This year the games will be held in The Hague in the Netherlands from 16 to 22 April and, in the lead-up to the launch, Harry spoke to several members of the Dutch team in a video posted to Twitter on Saturday.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.