Matt Smith recalls Prince Harry calling him ‘grandad’ after role in The Crown

Matt Smith has revealed Prince Harry once greeted him as “grandad” after playing the role of Prince Philip in The Crown.

The actor, who was speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg in an interview that aired on Sunday 18 February, also revealed his own grandfather’s reaction to his part.

Smith portrayed a young Philip in seasons one and two of the hit Netflix series.

“Is it true Prince Harry called you grandpa?” Kuenssberg asked.

“Yeah, it is. He was like ‘Alright grandad?’ And I was like ‘alright mate?’”