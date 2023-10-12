Prince William reveals his favourite emoji as he jokes ‘I need to be grown up’

Prince William joked he “needs to grown up” as he revealed his favourite emoji in a funny interview with BBC Radio 1.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were asked about their favourite emoji by hosts Jordan North and Vick Hope.

William replies: “Is this a clean thing or is this a family one?

Laughing, Kate says: “It depends what group.”

William adds: I’ve been told not to say the aubergine, so I’ve got to pick something else. It would have been the aubergine, but now I am saying because I’ve got to be a little grown up, it’s the one where the eyes go up and down and the mouth’s out. “