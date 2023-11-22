Princess Eugenie reveals life in the public eye left her with ‘issues around food’

Princess Eugenie has opened up about how she has “issues around food” after growing up in the public eye.

The Princess made the revelation in an episode of the Table Manners podcast, hosted by singer Jessie Ware and her mother Lennie, and released on Wednesday (22 November).

When asked if she was fed up with being critical about what she wore, Eugenie replied: “I think that definitely has caused a couple of issues around food, you know, for me, in terms of my relationship with that, or my relationship with having to look a certain way because it's always like, 'That was not a nice outfit', or 'She looked terrible there'.

“I guess everybody has that if you're in the public eye. I guess within our family, it happens at that perfect age where you're, you know, 13 years old and you've got that dorky bowl haircut and you're a bit chubby and you know, all the boys are bullying you.”

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this article, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677.

NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. Visit eating-disorders.org.uk or call 0845 838 2040.