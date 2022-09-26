John Oliver says the Queen is 'looking up at' Princess Diana in the afterlife

John Oliver referenced the death of Queen Elizabeth II in his criticism of Joe Biden for declaring that the Covid-19 pandemic is “over.”

The talk show host has previously lamented Sky’s decision to censor his jokes about the British monarch’s death.

“Joe Biden declared the pandemic over, which isn’t just irresponsible – it’s complete bullsh****... You can’t just declare something and make it a reality,” Mr Oliver said.

“If I declared, ‘The Queen is alive,’ that doesn’t make it true. We all know she’s in the afterlife right now looking up at Diana,” he added.

