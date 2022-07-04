Jenny Agutter says it’s ‘wonderful to step back’ into role for The Railway Children

Jenny Agutter has suggested it’s “wonderful” to step back into a role for The Railway Children Return.

The actor, who was a teenager when she shot to fame as the oldest of the Waterbury children in the 1970 film, is portrayed as a grown woman in the sequel.

“It was wonderful, first of all stepping back into the station, and then meeting this wonderful new generation of Railway Children,” Agutter said.

“It didn’t seem like 50 years I have to say, time has gone by like that,” she added, clicking her fingers.

