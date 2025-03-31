Rami Malek has revealed what working on his new revenge thriller, The Amateur, taught him about grief.

The Oscar winner plays Charlie Heller, a CIA decoder whose life is turned upside down when his wife Sarah (Rachel Brosnahan) is killed in a London terrorist attack. He takes matters into his own hands when his supervisors refuse to take action.

The movie is based on Robert Littell's 1981 book and film of the same name.

When asked about what the project taught him about grief and the lengths people will go to for their loved ones, Malek told The Independent at the film's London premiere: "Someone in this circumstance, they can bury their head in the sand... [but] Charlie finds a steely determination in himself."

The Amateur is out in the UK on 11 April.