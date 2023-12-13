Rankin’s Dogs With Jobs: Service animals honoured in new London exhibition

Rankin and The Kennel Club’s new exhibition, Dogs With Jobs, has opened at London’s Saatchi Gallery.

It’s a celebration of service animals, raising awareness of their life-changing impact and the hard work that goes into training them.

Around 7000 people currently rely on a registered service dog; the cost of each support dog partnership, from initial training, to client training and support throughout its working life, can be around £36,000 according to the Support Dogs UK charity.

There will be donation points around the exhibition room to raise vital funds to continue the dogs’ work.

Dogs With Jobs is open from 10-18 December.