Rapper Big Boi brings pet owl to music studio

Rapper Big Boi has taken “bring your pet to work day” to a whole new level.

The Outkast member took to Twitter to unveil a unique pet - his owls, who he brings to Atlanta’s Stankonia Studios.

Footage shows Big Boi and one of his birds, Hootie, who is an Eurasian eagle-owl.

“Never thought I’d see Big Boi with an owl, but somehow I’m not surprised,” one of his fans wrote on social media.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.