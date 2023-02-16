Raquel Welch: One Million Years BC star dies aged 82

One Million Years BC star Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82, her manager and family have confirmed.

The "bombshell" actress rose to fame after she appeared in the adventure fantasy film and Fantastic Voyage back-to-back in 1966.

Despite only having a few lines of dialogue in the former, Welch caught the attention of viewers after wearing a now-infamous deer skin bikini.

Her manager said that Welch died following a brief illness early on Wednesday, 15 February.

