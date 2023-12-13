Celebrities including Ben Cohen and Pete Wicks strip off for The Real Full Monty

Celebrities including Ben Cohen and Pete Wicks stripped naked for charity on national television for The Real Full Monty on Tuesday night (12 December).

Coleen Nolan and Gemma Collins also stripped bare in a bid to get people talking about cancer and checking themselves to raise awareness of the disease.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell and television presenter Julia Bradbury also spoke about their cancer diagnosis and how it had impacted them and their families.

In a grand finale, the celebrities performed The Full Monty to the classic soundtrack You Can Leave Your Hat On.