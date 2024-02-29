Dwyane Johnson has shared his support for Rebecca Ferguson after she recently revealed she has refused to work with a former co-star who screamed at her.

The Dune star, 40, was promoting her latest film when she recalled a horrible experience while working on another set.

Replying to a video clip of her interview on social media platform X - formerly known as Twitter - The Rock wrote: “Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bulls***.

“Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this.”