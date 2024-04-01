Rebel Wilson admits to taking Ozempic weight loss drug

Rebel Wilson has admitted taking the controversial weight loss drug Ozempic.

The 44-year-old shed almost six stones back in 2020, which she described as her “year of health”.

The Australian actress made her revelation in an interview with The Sunday Times ahead of the release of her memoir Rebel Rising on Tuesday (2 April).

She said: “Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good,” before adding: “Basically no one apart from my mom wanted me to lose weight.”