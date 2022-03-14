Rebel Wilson jokes she lost weight ‘to get Robert Pattinson’s attention’ at Baftas

Rebel Wilson has joked that her weight loss was all for the sake of catching Robert Pattinson’s attention.

The 41-year-old Aussie actress made no secret of her impressive five-stone weight loss at Sunday’s Baftas, addressing that she “looked a little different” to the crowd.

Rebel - who was hosting the awards - also had a cheeky flirt with Batman actor Robert, 35, as she told the audience: “I’ve lost quite a lot of weight... I did it to get the attention of Robert Pattinson!”

