Watch: Rihanna performs at lavish wedding for son of Asia’s richest man

Rihanna performed at pre-wedding celebrations for the son of Asia's richest man.

The singer took to the stage in India for a bash celebrating Anant Ambani, 28, and his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant, 29

The couple will get married in July.

Mr Ambani is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, 66, who is currently the world's 10th richest man with a net worth of $115bn according to Forbes.

Rihanna, who sang while barefoot, described the performance as her first “real show in eight years”.