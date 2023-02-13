A$AP Rocky proudly watched on from the pitch as Rihanna put on a spectacular Super Bowl halftime show.

Footage shows the rapper filming part of the performance, before putting his phone away and bobbing his head along to his girlfriend’s best hits.

Shortly after the show - which sparked speculation that Rihanna is pregnant again - a representative confirmed the exciting news to The Hollywood Reporter.

The pregnancy comes after Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2022.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.