Rishi Sunak makes surprise appearance in This Morning’s kitchen

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak surprised This Morning presenters Rylan Clark and Rochelle Humes when he joined them in the studio kitchen to sample some chicken.

Mr Sunak appeared on the ITV daytime show on Tuesday (30 January) to discuss several pressing issues, from pressures on the NHS to knife crime and the junior doctor strike.

However, Mr Sunak made an early appearance when he joined the presenters to sample a chicken recipe.

The Prime Minister also discussed his fasting habits, revealing he doesn’t eat on a Monday as part of a “balanced lifestyle”.