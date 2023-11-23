Robbie Williams has paid a heartfelt tribute to a fan who died at his concert in Australia last week.

The 49-year-old singer was left heartbroken after Robyn Hall, who was in her 70s, fell down six rows of seating at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on Thursday 16 November.

It was confirmed she had passed away earlier this week.

Williams, clearly hurt by the accident, paid tribute to his late fan by dedicating a rendition of “Angels” to her at his concert in Melbourne.

“I just want to give a big shout-out and lots of love from me and my band to Robyn and Robyn’s family,” he said before the performance.