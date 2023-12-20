Robbie Williams struggles to put star on top of Christmas tree in family video

Decorating a Christmas tree is a special moment shared by many families, but it also comes with two main difficulties... untangling lights and putting the star on top.

It seems singer Robbie Williams has the same struggles as many, as the singer is captured on a funny family video trying to place the star on top of his Christmas tree.

The Take That singer had a couple of attempts before he was successful in getting the star on.

In the video, posted by his wife Ayda Field Williams on Tuesday (19 December), the couple’s daughters Teddy, 11, and Coco, five, gently hold their father’s legs in support.