Robbie Williams reveals job he wished he had as a child: ‘Never good enough’

Robbie Williams has revealed he wanted to be a footballer growing up, but knew he was “never good enough” to make it as a professional.

Now, the 49-year-old musician has realised that he has the “best job” in the world as he continues to sell out stadiums more than three decades into his career.

“I was a left back, I was never good enough to be a pro but there was a longing to be something,” Williams said of his childhood.

“But since middle age, I know I’ve got the best job in the world. I’ve done Milan’s San Siro stadium where they’re all looking and me and every song I sing, I’m scoring a goal.”