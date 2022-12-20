Robert De Niro reportedly woke to find burglar swiping his Christmas presents

Robert De Niro reportedly woke in the middle of the night to find a burglar trying to swipe the presents under his tree.

Shanice Aviles, 30, was charged with the burglary of the movie star's Manhattan townhouse, according to local media.

The New York Post said the suspect used his iPad during the break-in.

She was reportedly spotted entering the home on East 65th Street at around 2.45am.

ABC said the actor had "no interaction" with the burglar, who was caught stuffing his presents into a sack.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.