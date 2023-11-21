Robert Pattinson, renowned for his heart-throb status, initially faced scepticism from the studio during the casting of the first Twilight film.

In a recent podcast interview, director Catherine Hardwicke revealed that Summit Entertainment was initially concerned about Pattinson’s appearance.

She admitted that when she met Pattinson, “he had black bangs for hair” and was “out of shape because he was hanging out at the pub” a lot.

Despite that, she believed he was the right fit and held auditions with Kristen Stewart that were seen by executives at the studio.

“They called me back and go, ‘Do you think you can make this guy look good?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I do. Did you see his cheekbones?” Hardwick revealed on the Watchalong podcast.

“We’re doing a makeover on the hair and everything and he’s going to start working out and he’s going to be gorgeous.’”