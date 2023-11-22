Mrs Doubtfire director Chris Columbus has revealed new details about the 1993 comedy film for its 30th anniversary.

The filmmaker explained that two million feet of film was shot during the making of Mrs Doubtfire because the late Robin Williams improvised so much dialogue.

“He went to me, ‘Hey boss, the way I like to work, if you’re up for it, is I’ll give you three or four scripted takes, and then let’s play. He wanted to improvise. And that’s exactly how we shot every scene”, Columbus shared.

The director added that the film was shot with four cameras to “keep up” with Williams, as they didn’t know what he’d do or say next.