Sir Rod Stewart wants to return to Las Vegas with a special show.

The 78-year-old rock icon isn’t planning on retiring anytime soon and if his upcoming swing album with Jools Holland - expected in 2024 - proves popular enough, he is looking to head back to Sin City for a special run of shows.

“If I go back to Vegas - and I’d like to - if the album is a big success, maybe I could do a swing show. Big band stuff,” Sir Rod told the Daily Star.

The Grammy Award winner has described performing as “highly addictive”, although admits he is not the biggest fan of “sitting in hotel rooms” waiting for his next gig.