Rosie Smith has opened up on her struggle with postpartum anxiety as she appeared on her mother Lorraine Kelly’s ITV show.

The 30-year-old, who welcomed her first baby, daughter Billie, just several weeks ago joined her mother and the show’s resident doctor, Hilary Jones on Tuesday (15 October).

The doctor asked the television presenter’s daughter how she had been since giving birth.

Ms Smith opened up about experiencing postpartum anxiety. Symptoms of the condition include excessive worrying and irrational fears.

Doctor Hilary reassured the new mother, revealing the condition can be quite common.