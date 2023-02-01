Helena Bonham Carter explains why Netflix’s The Crown ‘shouldn’t carry on’

Helena Bonham Carter has explained why she thinks The Crown should not continue.

The Netflix historical drama is now on series five, with a sixth in production, and its timeline is edging closer to the lives of the present-day royal family.

The actor, who played Princess Margaret in seasons three to four, told The Guardian why she believes the producers “shouldn’t carry on.”

“I loved my episodes, but it’s very different now. When The Crown started it was a historic drama, and now it’s crashed into the present. But that’s up to them,” Bonham Carter said.

