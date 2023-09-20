Vanessa Feltz has revealed she went on Russell Brand’s chat show as “his friend”, but admits she was horrified by his remarks asking if he could sleep with her and her daughters.

Feltz told This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Dermot O’Leary that she and Brand were friends when she appeared on the show in 2006, and that she “admired his style”, but says she soon felt awkward when he made sexual remarks towards her and her young daughters.

She said: “I was horrified, there has to be some boundaries but it is awkward when you are a guest on someone’s show. The genuine prevailing feeling was he was very funny.”

Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse in an investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches. He denies all allegations.

If you have information in relation to the allegations against Russell Brand which you would like to share with The Independent’s reporting team, please email newsdesk@independent.co.uk